First Monarch Festival takes flight at Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — A group of close to 75 gathered on Friday to simulate the flight of a Monarch butterfly, with tasty treats and motivational music along the way.

Local kids of all ages, led by the Glens Falls Middle School modified girl’s soccer team, ran from one end of the field near the Crandall Park duck pond to the other end, symbolizing the journey Monarch butterflies take from Mexico to Canada. They also enjoyed eating free ice cream donated from Stewart’s Shops, coloring and painting, playing games, and viewing live Monarchs.

The Crandall Park Beautification Committee held the city’s first Monarch Festival in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of the now-endangered pollinators. Mayor Bill Collins made a pledge to help save the Monarchs in February. Collins’ pledge cited the pollinator gardens on city-owned property, including inside Crandall Park.

On Friday, the beautification committee hosted free activities for kids, including face painting and yoga before Erika Schielke, vice president of the committee and Skidmore professor, gave a short talk about the Monarch butterflies.

Committee President Elizabeth Little Hogan demonstrated the steps for the “Monarch Flight” relay race with help from the soccer team, after they completed painting butterflies on faces of the children in attendance.

Hogan said she was most impressed with the amount of volunteers that participated in the festival.

“Stewart’s donated ice cream, Crandall Library brought educational materials and the Adirondack Butterfly gardeners brought butterflies for us to see. The Glens Falls modified soccer team is here painting faces. I’m just so impressed we had such interest and everyone on our committee has really stepped up,” Hogan said at the festival.

She said committee member Jim O’Hara came up with the idea to join the National Wildlife Foundation’s “Garden for Wildlife” program — an online shopping experience that provides area-specific plants that encourage the presence of native birds, bees and butterflies. Groups of these pollinator plants are referred to as pollinator gardens.

Hogan said the committee joined the program four or five years ago, but began planning this festival after O’Hara found the Monarch pledge.

O’Hara described the endeavor as a “commitment to tiny creatures and critters.”

“This festival was designed as a way to bring consciousness and awareness to this endangered pollinator. If they stop pollinating the crops, they don’t grow and then they don’t make it to the dinner table,” O’Hara said.

Glens Falls Councilman-at-Large Jim Clark attended the festival in the absence of Collins and formally read the Monarch Pledge signed by the mayor on Feb. 18 and a decree officially naming Sept. 16 as Monarch Festival Day.

O’Hara said the committee noticed some areas for improvement in the future, but he was happy with the turnout and excited to plan the festival again next year.