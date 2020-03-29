First local death reported at Glens Falls Hospital

A local woman has died of coronavirus.
The woman was a Saratoga County resident and was 95 years old. Saratoga County Public Health announced her death, but had no other details.
She died Friday at Glens Falls Hospital.
The number of Warren County residents testing positive for coronavirus continues to climb. Seven more people tested positive Saturday night and Sunday morning, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.
In total, 17 Warren County residents have tested positive and three have fully recovered.
However, the number of people hospitalized has not changed. There are three people in local hospitals.
There was no change in the reported number of cases in Essex County, at five, and in Washington County, at nine (plus one recovered person).
There were 14 Saratoga County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday afternoon. They are at five different hospitals.
“They’re spread out between Glens Falls, Saratoga, Ellis, St. Peters and Albany Med,” county spokesman Ridge Harris said.
He did not have the number of people in intensive care. However, he said many people were staying only briefly in a hospital.
“Some people are going in for two days and it’s just rehydration and they’re right back out,” he said.
There were 108 confirmed cases in Saratoga County as of Sunday, including one new case. On Saturday, the county reported 110 cases, but upon investigation Public Health learned that three of those individuals did not live in the county.
The Saratoga County woman’s death is the fourth person to die from coronavirus-related symptoms in the Capital Region.
On March 23, Walter Robb of Schenectady was the first person to die from coronavirus-related symptoms.
On Saturday it was reported an elderly Albany County man, who had underlying health conditions, died at St. Peter's Hospital and a Columbia County resident died, but no details were provided.
As cases increase, Saratoga County Public Health also asked all people to comply with social distancing.
“There are reports that people are still congregating outdoors, at parks and golf courses in groups,” Harris said in a press release. “Social distancing cannot be practiced while riding in a golf cart or gathering in groups. The Saratoga County Department of Public Health advises that individuals maintain a physical distance of greater than 6 feet, and refrain from sharing things like drinks or towels.”
In Warren County, it is not clear how many of the new cases involve health care workers. One nurse from Glens Falls Hospital tested positive for the virus last week. Generally, only hospitalized patients, health care workers and first responders are now being tested. However, the test results have been delayed. Results are arriving up to a week after the test.
In that time, many patients have recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital, Moore said. They are now in quarantine at home.
Public Health Services Director Ginelle Jones and her staff have been working around-the-clock to monitor quarantines, confirm test results, track close contacts to get them into quarantine and monitor patient conditions, Moore said.
"We, and the individuals in our community who are living with the realities of the coronavirus as we speak, are lucky to have these dedicated professionals," Moore said.
He also asked residents to "remain vigilant" about staying home, and using hand sanitizer when visiting a store or any other public place. However, officials said it is still safe to support local restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery. That will help them survive the quarantine.
Seasonal homeowners arriving in Warren County re asked to call Public Health at 518-761-6580 so they can discuss quarantining procedures.
