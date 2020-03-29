First local death reported at Glens Falls Hospital

In Warren County, it is not clear how many of the new cases involve health care workers. One nurse from Glens Falls Hospital tested positive for the virus last week. Generally, only hospitalized patients, health care workers and first responders are now being tested. However, the test results have been delayed. Results are arriving up to a week after the test.

In that time, many patients have recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital, Moore said. They are now in quarantine at home.

Public Health Services Director Ginelle Jones and her staff have been working around-the-clock to monitor quarantines, confirm test results, track close contacts to get them into quarantine and monitor patient conditions, Moore said.

"We, and the individuals in our community who are living with the realities of the coronavirus as we speak, are lucky to have these dedicated professionals," Moore said.

He also asked residents to "remain vigilant" about staying home, and using hand sanitizer when visiting a store or any other public place. However, officials said it is still safe to support local restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery. That will help them survive the quarantine.

Seasonal homeowners arriving in Warren County re asked to call Public Health at 518-761-6580 so they can discuss quarantining procedures.

