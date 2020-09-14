First frost expected overnight in Adirondacks

The growing season may be over in portions of the Adirondacks as a frost and freeze advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory is in effect for all of Warren and northern Washington County from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Northern Fulton County is also under an advisory.

A freeze warning is in effect in Essex, Hamilton, northern Herkimer and Franklin counties.

Overnight a high pressure system will move in reducing cloud cover dropping temperatures into the low to mid-30s.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered overnight.

During the day on Tuesday temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

As for the remainder of the week, it will be fairly calm until Thursday night into Friday with the next rain maker possible.

As for the weekend it is looking sunny with temperatures around 60.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0