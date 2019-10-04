If your region was not hit by a frost in the past two weeks, tonight will be the official end of growing season with a freeze warning issued for the entire region.
The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to fall below freezing overnight into Saturday morning.
For areas that do not drop below freezing a significant frost will occur which will kill sensitive crops and plants if left outside and uncovered. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also be effected.
As for the rest of Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the mid 50s.
For Sunday, increasing clouds will increase the threat of showers late Sunday with high temperatures reaching the 60s.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
