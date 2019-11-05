{{featured_button_text}}
Snow map 11/6

National Weather Service snow accumulation forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Much of the region will see its first accumulation of snow late Thursday into Friday as a colder weather pattern takes shape for the end of the week.

Parts of the central Adirondacks will see up to 6 inches, with northern Warren County forecast to get 2 to 4 and the Glens Falls area an inch or two from the storm, according to the National Weather Service forecast office in Albany.

Rain showers Thursday morning are expected to turn to snow, early in the day Thursday for points north, and later to the south.

Wet snow is to persist into early Friday, and high temperatures Saturday and Sunday aren't expected to top the 30s.

Parts of the western and northern Adirondacks as well as elevations above 3,000 feet have had snow, but much of the region has avoided the white stuff so far.

