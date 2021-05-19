First dose has been administered to 51% of eligible New Yorkers

On the first day that vaccinated New Yorkers could take off their masks, 51% of eligible people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Among adults, who have been allowed to get the vaccine longer than children, 61% of New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose.

The vaccine is not fully effective until two weeks after the second dose.

“As we hit a major milestone in reopening our state, it’s important to remember that our progress on vaccinations has been a key component in making this big comeback possible,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Reopening does not in any way mean that getting vaccinated has become less urgent. As always, we are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and our providers are working around the clock to administer more shots. If you still need to get your shot, you just have to show up at one of our many sites across the state and roll up your sleeve.”

The state’s positive COVID test rate dropped to 1% Tuesday, the lowest it has been since Oct. 10.