First dose has been administered to 51% of eligible New Yorkers

On the first day that vaccinated New Yorkers could take off their masks, 51% of eligible people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Among adults, who have been allowed to get the vaccine longer than children, 61% of New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose.
The vaccine is not fully effective until two weeks after the second dose.
“As we hit a major milestone in reopening our state, it’s important to remember that our progress on vaccinations has been a key component in making this big comeback possible,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Reopening does not in any way mean that getting vaccinated has become less urgent. As always, we are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and our providers are working around the clock to administer more shots. If you still need to get your shot, you just have to show up at one of our many sites across the state and roll up your sleeve.”
The state’s positive COVID test rate dropped to 1% Tuesday, the lowest it has been since Oct. 10.
Epidemiologists have estimated that the nation will need at least to reach a rate of 70% to 80% vaccinated to hit herd immunity, in which the virus can’t spread because so many people are vaccinated. But scientists do not yet know exactly how many people must be vaccinated to stop the virus.
After COVID, increased risk of death
A new study, published last month in the journal Nature, has found indications that people who survive COVID have a 60% increased risk of death over the following six months.
Those who were hospitalized with COVID have the highest risk of death.
Overall, the study found about 2.3% of people who had coronavirus and weren’t hospitalized died, a risk 60% higher than that of patients who didn’t catch the virus.
“These later deaths due to long-term complications of the infection are not necessarily recorded as deaths due to COVID-19,” said senior author Ziyad Al-Aly. “As far as total pandemic death toll, these numbers suggest that the deaths we’re counting due to the immediate viral infection are only the tip of the iceberg.”
The study looked at data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including 73,435 VHA patients with confirmed coronavirus who were not hospitalized and, for comparison, almost 5 million VHA patients who were not diagnosed with coronavirus and were not hospitalized during the time frame. The study also looked at 13,654 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with 13,997 patients hospitalized with seasonal flu. All of the patients survived for at least 30 days after being admitted to a hospital.
Studying the health records of those patients for the next six months, researchers found that many of the patients who recovered developed major health issues.
“Some of these problems may improve with time — for example, shortness of breath and cough may get better — and some problems may get worse,” Al-Aly said. “We will continue following these patients to help us understand the ongoing impacts of the virus beyond the first six months after infection. We’re only a little over a year into this pandemic, so there may be consequences of long COVID-19 that are not yet visible.”
Masks on at Albany International Airport
Travelers are still required to wear masks at Albany International Airport, as well as while they are on a plane.
President Joe Biden issued orders in January requiring that masks be worn in all federal buildings and on public transportation, including on aircraft and while in airport terminals. The order is in effect until Sept. 13, 2021.
“The Albany International Airport was one of the first airports in the nation to require travelers and staff to wear protective masks while in the terminal as a proven way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority, in a statement. “The airport is committed to maintaining its high level of response to the virus and the enforcement of the federal directive.”
Wednesday’s cases
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 3,449 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and two recoveries, for a total of 3,335 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 46 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday. Both patients are moderately ill. Everyone else is mildly ill.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 2,749 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and two new recoveries, for a total of 2,678 recoveries. There were 33 people ill and three people hospitalized, an increase of one.
- Saratoga County reported 18 new cases, for a total of 15,165 confirmed cases and no new recoveries, for a total of 14,917 recoveries. There are 114 people currently ill, the same as Tuesday, despite the increased cases. The county spokesman did not have an explanation by presstime. Twelve people are hospitalized, three more than Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two Moreau residents (for a total of 10), two town of Saratoga residents (for a total of four) and one Victory resident (for a total of two).
- Still ill: four Hadley residents, five town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, eight Moreau residents, seven Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, one Victory resident and 11 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: two South Glens Falls residents and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County did not report.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, a decrease of one since Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported seven coronavirus patients, an increase of two since Tuesday. Two patients are in intensive care, an increase of one.
For Tuesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 73 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which increased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.7%.
- Statewide, 1,431 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 1%. A total of 1,521 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 21 people died.
