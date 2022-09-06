First day back: A hoped-for return to normalcy will include cafeteria instructions

HUDSON FALLS — While gray clouds loomed Tuesday morning with some rain, that didn't stop Hudson Falls Elementary students from showing their excitement on their first day back to school.

Smiles were shared among the teachers who were waiting for students to arrive on buses.

Some parents are especially happy that COVID-19 regulations have relaxed.

As one parent pointed out Tuesday morning, kids had missed a valuable opportunity over the last two years to interact with one another face to face — which is fundamental for students at a young age.

"Being back in the classroom, face to face, and not being so distant really gives them the opportunity to work on their social skills, develop friendships. Peers offer each other support,” said parent Stephanie Abbatello.

Abbatello, who was waiting for her child, Addison Tougas, to arrive on the bus, was among parents waiting for the same photo opportunity.

As they arrived, a few students caught a glance of their friends who were waiting for them outside the entrance, and their smiles only got bigger. Some held hands as they either skipped or ran to be greeted by teachers and the principal, April Struwing.

Struwing was planning to make her rounds to welcome students back.

"The biggest change this year is getting all the kids back into the cafeteria. We have third graders who have not used the cafeteria yet," Struwing said.

COVID-19 regulations had required 6 feet of distance between students, which forced students to eat lunch in their classrooms.

"We'll be helping some students get familiar with navigating the building and how to use the cafeteria. That will probably be the biggest change — using that space again," Struwing said.

Hudson Falls Superintendent Dan Ward spent his first day back connecting with students throughout the five buildings in the district, which he said is his favorite part of the job.

Ward was greeting some of the elementary students Tuesday morning.

He said the district has bolstered its counseling and social work services for elementary up to high school students, Ward said.

“We’re trying to offer more for our kids and make the school a very welcoming place for our students who have any kind of need or any kind of struggle. There’s help here at the school, so please reach out,” Ward added.

Ward also spent part of Tuesday answering questions and concerns from parents.

He said that the number one priority for parents is safety for their children.

“There’s probably close to 35 adults between where we're standing and where the first set of classrooms are,” Ward said outside the front entrance of the elementary school.

“We work hard with our local police department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office to make sure our schools are safe," he said.

“I’ll stop by transportation later in the afternoon to see how their morning went. It’s a very busy day for our transportation staff, getting back up and running with a lot of folks learning new routines," he said.

In addition to Hudson Falls, Tuesday was the first day of school for other districts in the area, including Bolton, Salem, Whitehall and Hartford, among others.

Students in Warrensburg, Corinth, Fort Edward and Hadley-Luzerne school districts will start on Wednesday.

Other districts, including Argyle, Glens Falls, Lake George, Queensbury and South Glens Falls, will start on Thursday.