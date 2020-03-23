First coronavirus death reported in Capital Region; Well-known Double H Ranch philanthropist dies

The AHL released the following statement after learning of Robb's death: "In addition to being a pioneering innovator and philanthropist, Walter Robb was a lifelong hockey fan, and the American Hockey League was fortunate to be touched by his passion and leadership during his 12 years as owner of the Albany River Rats. The entire AHL offers its condolences to the Robb family on his passing."

According to the Times Union, Robb was caring for his wife who is also suspected of having COVID-19 and contracted the disease.

In Washington County it now has four confirmed cases of coronavirus, including a day care provider.

In Washington County, a provider was taking care of numerous children at her in-home day care, County Attorney Roger Wickes said.

On Sunday, she tested positive. Public Health notified everyone connected to the day care business by the end of the day.

“Everybody’s been contacted. Some of them weren’t in Washington County,” Wickes said.

He added that the provider closed her day care business and warned parents when she got sick — long before the test results came back.

“She did a good job of contacting everybody, saying, 'I don’t feel well,'” Wickes said.