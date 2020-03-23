First coronavirus death reported in Capital Region; Well-known Double H Ranch philanthropist dies

The Capital Region had its first loss due to the coronavirus. A Schenectady man died Monday morning, according to the Times Union.
Walter Robb worked as an executive for General Electric, was a philanthropist for Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne and also served on the Double H Ranch board of directors.
"He was a man with a huge heart," said Double H Ranch Board of Directors Chairman Vince Riggi. "He treated everyone with respect and he seemed truly interested. He could relate on all different levels with all kinds of people. He was a regular guy. That was his gift, for sure, that he was just a regular person."
In 2009, the camp named the ski slope after Robb and his wife, Anne, as the couple raised more than $1 million to the facility. It was named Robb Run, according to The Post-Star archives.
Double H Ranch was co-founded by Charles R. Wood and Paul Newman to provide free year-round programs for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses.
Robb also owned the Albany River Rats AHL hockey team for 12 years.
The AHL released the following statement after learning of Robb's death: "In addition to being a pioneering innovator and philanthropist, Walter Robb was a lifelong hockey fan, and the American Hockey League was fortunate to be touched by his passion and leadership during his 12 years as owner of the Albany River Rats. The entire AHL offers its condolences to the Robb family on his passing."
According to the Times Union, Robb was caring for his wife who is also suspected of having COVID-19 and contracted the disease.
In Washington County it now has four confirmed cases of coronavirus, including a day care provider.
In Washington County, a provider was taking care of numerous children at her in-home day care, County Attorney Roger Wickes said.
On Sunday, she tested positive. Public Health notified everyone connected to the day care business by the end of the day.
“Everybody’s been contacted. Some of them weren’t in Washington County,” Wickes said.
He added that the provider closed her day care business and warned parents when she got sick — long before the test results came back.
“She did a good job of contacting everybody, saying, 'I don’t feel well,'” Wickes said.
That could have helped slow the spread of the virus and county officials were pleased with her actions.
“When you start feeling badly, stop right there,” Wickes said.
The county also received good news about an elderly resident who has been hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus.
The person’s test result came back negative.
That means there are four confirmed cases in Washington County.
Warren County
In Warren County, a second person tested positive. But Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said people should not take comfort from the small number.
Because testing kits are now being conserved only for health care workers and hospitalized patients, many others will get sick and recover without ever confirming that they have the virus.
“With testing kits being prioritized, we lose the ability to track individuals with symptoms and risk factors whose doctors wrote them a note,” Ryan said. “We’re now in territory where our number of positive cases is likely to remain small. But before, we could draw conclusions that the low number meant our containment was working. Now, we can’t draw that conclusion anymore. ... The small number of positives could simply be a function of the cessation of public testing.”
He worries that people will think the low number is “good news.”
“We can’t afford for low numbers to give people a false sense of security and lead them not to protect themselves the way they should,” he said.
Saratoga County
In Saratoga County, 61 people have now tested positive. One is hospitalized at Saratoga Hospital.
Throughout the entire Capital District, 18 people have been hospitalized with severe coronavirus, according to an update from Saratoga County. Dozens more are hospitalized with suspicious symptoms, but their test results have not yet come back.
