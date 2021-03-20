First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant confirmed in New York

A more infectious strain of the coronavirus first identified in Brazil has been discovered in New York for the first time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.
The Brazilian variant, known as COVID-19 P.1, was discovered by scientists at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City and was verified by the Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratories in Albany.
The patient is a Brooklyn resident in their 90s with no travel history, according to Cuomo.
The state’s Department of Health is working with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to learn more about the patient and identify potential contacts.
“The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health,” Cuomo said in a statement. “While it’s normal for a virus to mutate, the best way to protect yourself is to continue to wear a well-fitted mask, avoid large crowds, social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
First discovered in the U.S. in January, the Brazilian variant has been designated a “variant of concern,” which means it is more contagious compared to the normal COVID-19 strain and reduces the effectiveness of treatments and the vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 48 cases of the P.1 variant nationwide.
Wadsworth Center is currently sequencing around 90 COVID-19 specimens a day in search for new variants, and has tested more than 8,200 COVID-19 specimens randomly selected throughout the state in search of new variants.
Vaccine update
Warren County Health Services hosted two vaccine clinics on Thursday and Friday in Queensbury, where 240 does were distributed to all eligible populations.
The county is waiting to learn how many doses it will receive next week, but the state is still taking appointments for its mass-vaccination site at Aviation Mall.
To make an appointment, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
Saturday’s statics
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,891 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 11 recoveries, for a total of 2,730 confirmed recoveries. A total of 121 people in the county are sick, including four who are hospitalized with a moderate illness. The remaining 117 cases all involve mild illness.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Friday: 15 new cases, for a total of 2,238 confirmed cases, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,122 recoveries. There were 79 people ill, including five who were hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 195 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.6%, which kept the weekly average to 1.9%
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which kept the weekly average at 1.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which increased the weekly average to 2.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1%.
- Statewide, 7,623 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.95%. A total of 4,513 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday and 62 people died.
