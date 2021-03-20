First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant confirmed in New York

A more infectious strain of the coronavirus first identified in Brazil has been discovered in New York for the first time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

The Brazilian variant, known as COVID-19 P.1, was discovered by scientists at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City and was verified by the Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratories in Albany.

The patient is a Brooklyn resident in their 90s with no travel history, according to Cuomo.

The state’s Department of Health is working with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to learn more about the patient and identify potential contacts.

“The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health,” Cuomo said in a statement. “While it’s normal for a virus to mutate, the best way to protect yourself is to continue to wear a well-fitted mask, avoid large crowds, social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”