First case confirmed at Glens Falls Hospital as Warren County cases double

Locally, hospitals are not overwhelmed. Glens Falls Hospital has two confirmed cases. At Saratoga Hospital, 10 patients have coronavirus.

Saratoga Hospital is outfitting some of its nurses with N95 masks, while Glens Falls Hospital is using surgical masks unless a patient needs a treatment that tends to send spit into the air, such as an emergency intubation.

At Hudson Headwaters Health Network, nurses are now using N95 masks for any close contact, such as a flu test, with patients who may have the virus.

There is good news about earlier cases in Warren County. Prior to Friday, there were four known cases in the county. Two of those people have now recovered.

“And the other two are well on their way,” Moore said.

Public Health is tracking all close contacts of the four new positive tests. People will be notified by Public Health if they need to quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they did not catch the virus.

In other good news, Warren County Public Health reported that five people voluntarily called and said they would quarantine themselves after traveling here to their summer homes.