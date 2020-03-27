First case confirmed at Glens Falls Hospital as Warren County cases double

A nurse at Glens Falls Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.
That's the first health worker in the area confirmed to have the virus.
Glens Falls Hospital also officially has its first cases: Two of the many patients that the hospital has been caring for with virus symptoms have had test results come back positive.
The nurse did not infect the two patients; they came in as possible virus cases.
Another Warren County resident tested positive at another hospital in the region. That doubled Warren County’s cases to eight, said county Administrator Ryan Moore.
Saratoga County reported 93 cases, up from 87 on Thursday. Ten residents are hospitalized.
In Washington and Essex counties, there was no change in the numbers of confirmed cases. Essex remained at five cases. Washington County reported eight residents sick and one recovered.
But only people being tested now are health care and emergency response workers, as well as patients admitted to the hospital. That means it’s impossible to track the spread of the virus.
“No change doesn’t mean there’s no change, we just don’t know there’s a change,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.
Locally, hospitals are not overwhelmed. Glens Falls Hospital has two confirmed cases. At Saratoga Hospital, 10 patients have coronavirus.
Saratoga Hospital is outfitting some of its nurses with N95 masks, while Glens Falls Hospital is using surgical masks unless a patient needs a treatment that tends to send spit into the air, such as an emergency intubation.
At Hudson Headwaters Health Network, nurses are now using N95 masks for any close contact, such as a flu test, with patients who may have the virus.
There is good news about earlier cases in Warren County. Prior to Friday, there were four known cases in the county. Two of those people have now recovered.
“And the other two are well on their way,” Moore said.
Public Health is tracking all close contacts of the four new positive tests. People will be notified by Public Health if they need to quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they did not catch the virus.
In other good news, Warren County Public Health reported that five people voluntarily called and said they would quarantine themselves after traveling here to their summer homes.
Travelers are encouraged to notify Public Health at 518-761-6580. The department will discuss resources for assistance during the quarantine.
In the meantime, Moore continued to encourage people to stay home if they feel at all sick, to avoid accidentally spreading the virus.
He also asked residents to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office if they see businesses open despite the order to close.
“There are still some who believe coronavirus is a ‘hoax.’ It is not,” Moore said.
