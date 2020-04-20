First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls moves services to the parking lot

MOREAU — A pandemic isn’t going to stop the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls.
A member of the church used part of its “Living Nativity” structure to build a wooden platform in the parking lot, and now Frank Galerie, the church pastor, is preaching outdoors.
Every Sunday, the parking lots off Route 9 fills up with cars, each parked at least 6 feet apart. Two ushers in masks and gloves hand out song lyrics and direct each car. No one gets out.
“Amen” is now punctuated with honks.
“They can’t say amen but they can beep their horns,” Galerie said. “It’s hysterical. All of a sudden you’ll have horns beeping in affirmation.”
Coming outdoors has been a relief to him. Before that, he was filming services alone.
“At least there’s people there. You can see people’s faces,” he said. “It’s really eerie to go into the building and have a camera set up and just empty pews. That’s very strange.”
And it wasn’t as meaningful to the congregants.
“The online streaming is OK, but we’re really built to be in community with one another,” he said.
In the parking lot, there is a sense of hope, he added.
“People see one another, they’re waving at one another,” he said.
In fact, in some ways it’s better than being indoors.
The church had just installed new audiovisual equipment, with a screen that showed the announcements, song lyrics and more.
“Everyone goes for all the technology,” he said. “We don’t need all that stuff. As long as people can hear. I don’t miss all that. And the people don’t either.”
And despite everyone being in cars, with no social hour afterward, it feels like a regular service.
“It’s still just as engaging,” he said. “We’re being safe and at the same time we’re honoring the Lord. We’re having a great time.”
He likes it so much that he wants to meet outside sometimes even after the pandemic ends.
“We’ve got a lot of property out here. … Once you can get out of the cars, put chairs out. You could always have a barbecue afterward. The outdoors is going to be really good again,” he said.
He does not want to rush into large-group gatherings before it’s safe, though.
“We have pretty much an elderly congregation. We have people in their 90s. We don’t want to do anything to put them at risk,” he said.
Until then, he’s planning to be outdoors, rain or shine.
“There are viable alternatives to meeting in the church building,” he said. “It’s working out quite well.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Irving Tissue donates 280 cases of french fries to local school districts
-
Warren County announces a third death to coronavirus
-
SUNY Adirondack to receive $2.56M from federal stimulus package
- 262 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.