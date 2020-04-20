First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls moves services to the parking lot

“People see one another, they’re waving at one another,” he said.

In fact, in some ways it’s better than being indoors.

The church had just installed new audiovisual equipment, with a screen that showed the announcements, song lyrics and more.

“Everyone goes for all the technology,” he said. “We don’t need all that stuff. As long as people can hear. I don’t miss all that. And the people don’t either.”

And despite everyone being in cars, with no social hour afterward, it feels like a regular service.

“It’s still just as engaging,” he said. “We’re being safe and at the same time we’re honoring the Lord. We’re having a great time.”

He likes it so much that he wants to meet outside sometimes even after the pandemic ends.

“We’ve got a lot of property out here. … Once you can get out of the cars, put chairs out. You could always have a barbecue afterward. The outdoors is going to be really good again,” he said.

He does not want to rush into large-group gatherings before it’s safe, though.