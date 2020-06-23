First Baptist Church of Hartford receives Sacred Sites Grant

HARTFORD — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 21 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $337,000 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York state, including $2,000 to the First Baptist Church of Hartford.
The money will help fund an updated conditions assessment.
The First Baptist Church in Hartford was designed by Philadelphia architect Benjamin D. Price and constructed in 1890-1891. The church is an example of Late Gothic Revival style and constructed of locally made brick, with a rubble-stone foundation and patterned Vermont slate roof.
The site includes a historic burial ground dating from 1792.
The church shares a pastor and community activities with a congregational church in South Hartford.
The “yoked parishes” reach about 7,500 people a year through activities such as Scout troops, cultural events, concerts, a food pantry, school supplies and first-aid supplies collections, a youth group, church dinners and rummage sales.
“Our current grantees have social service programs that reach 53,000 people across New York state,” Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, said in a statement. “Our grants help keep these institutions viable, allowing them to continue feeding programs, day care, thrift stores, and recovery meetings.”
“In this time of extreme need,” she added, “it is even more important to help these congregations continue to serve their communities.”
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, technical assistance, and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged 1,547 grants totaling more than $11.8 million to 824 religious institutions statewide.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.