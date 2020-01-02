First baby of 2020 arrives 20 days early at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls’ first baby of the year was not supposed to arrive until Jan. 21.

But on Jan. 1, Rose Marie Kobor of South Glens Falls woke up at 4 a.m. as her water broke.

This is not the way delivery usually goes. Usually, contractions and a trip to the hospital happen long before the water breaks, which is generally a sign that delivery is coming soon.

Kobor woke up her husband by saying, “I don’t want to panic you, but…”

Ryan Kobor sprang into action.

“I went from a sound sleep to getting the keys,” he said.

He called his parents, who live nearby and were expecting to watch the couple’s daughter, 21 months, during the big day. They arrived with dispatch, and the Kobors were at the hospital by 6 a.m.

Levi Joseph Kobor was born at 9:50 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“He decided he was ready,” his mother said. “He didn’t wait around.”

He was born 8 pounds, 1 ounce — a healthy weight for a full-term baby. Her doctor knew he was big for his age, and had discussed the idea of inducing Kobor to give birth early. So she was pleased to go into labor naturally instead, even if it was at 4 a.m.