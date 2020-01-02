First baby of 2020 arrives 20 days early at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls’ first baby of the year was not supposed to arrive until Jan. 21.
But on Jan. 1, Rose Marie Kobor of South Glens Falls woke up at 4 a.m. as her water broke.
This is not the way delivery usually goes. Usually, contractions and a trip to the hospital happen long before the water breaks, which is generally a sign that delivery is coming soon.
Kobor woke up her husband by saying, “I don’t want to panic you, but…”
Ryan Kobor sprang into action.
“I went from a sound sleep to getting the keys,” he said.
He called his parents, who live nearby and were expecting to watch the couple’s daughter, 21 months, during the big day. They arrived with dispatch, and the Kobors were at the hospital by 6 a.m.
Levi Joseph Kobor was born at 9:50 a.m.
“He decided he was ready,” his mother said. “He didn’t wait around.”
He was born 8 pounds, 1 ounce — a healthy weight for a full-term baby. Her doctor knew he was big for his age, and had discussed the idea of inducing Kobor to give birth early. So she was pleased to go into labor naturally instead, even if it was at 4 a.m.
Later in the day, the couple’s daughter, Lily, visited her new brother. It’s flu season, so children generally are not allowed into the hospital as visitors, but the health team at the Snuggery can let children in if they decide it’s safe.
It was the perfect first meeting for the siblings.
“Oh my gosh. She was overjoyed,” Kobor said.
Lily has been practicing by caring for her baby doll. She wanted to hug and kiss her brother. Kobor is hoping that will lead to some level of support at home. She is a little worried about managing a baby and a toddler at the same time.
“I’m hoping she is helpful,” Kobor said.
And she’s already thinking ahead to the fantastic parties she will enjoy on her son’s birthdays, because they will all be guaranteed vacation days.
“We’re going to have something extra to celebrate every New Year’s,” she said.
