First Arts District trail maker placed outside Chapman Museum

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Department of Public Works employees used a leaf blower to clear off a large stencil before spraying the first Glens Falls Arts District sidewalk stamp in front of The Chapman Museum on Thursday.

“This has been eight years coming,” said Kate Austin-Avon, co-founder and administrator of the Arts District, as the DPW workers unveiled the finished trail marker.

There were 12 total trail makers at the 10 arts locations in the Arts District. There were two sidewalk stamps placed at Cool Insuring Arena and The Shirt Factory, according to Austin-Avon.

The sidewalk stamps are one part of the trail, which runs from The Chapman Museum to The Hyde Collection.

Austin-Avon said that the banners and bicycle-shaped bike racks that can be seen around the city are also indicators for the 10 organizations along the arts trail.

“There will be more stamps in the coming weeks to kind of connect the dots and make a walking path from one arts destination to the next,” she said.

There are three murals planned in connection to the Arts District for buildings in the city.

Austin-Avon said that the murals will be inspired by nature. One will be painted on the big blue wall found (facing Hudson Avenue) on the building where Domino’s Pizza is located.

The second mural will go on the Apostolic Christian Fellowship building at 103 Warren St.

“It’s a nature scene with a waterfall and some hot air balloons going over on the blue wall, and different wildlife going on the other one,” she said. “We’re still trying to get a final design.”

The bike racks will be put out at the 10 arts destinations along the trail.

Sponsorships are available for the bike racks. They can be sponsored at $750 per rack for a two-year sponsorship and $1,500 per rack for a 10-year sponsorship.

“There are still five opportunities to sponsor and get your name on a bike rack, which is a pretty cool way to advertise,” Austin-Avon said.

The arts trail also includes electrical boxes that were painted by local artists last year. Austin-Avon said that there will be three more electric boxes painted along the trail.

She said that the Arts District is wrapping up the work that is being funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The Arts District was awarded $125,000 of the city's $10 million DRI grant.

But that doesn’t mean the trail will be finished.

“We want to be adding to this trail,” she said. “If anybody would like to fund public art they are more than welcome to make a donation.”

To donate to the Arts District and learn more about the initiative, visit artsdistrictgf.com.

Donations can also be sent to the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council. Austin-Avon said that donations sent to LARAC must specifically indicate that they are for the Arts District.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

