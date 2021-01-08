Firm hired for engineering, marketing analysis of former dewatering plant

FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency has hired a consultant to develop a marketing plan for the former dewatering plant.

The board agreed to hire the Albany-based engineering firm of Weston & Sampson at a cost of $159,000.

Board Chairman Dave O’Brien said four companies responded to the agency’s request for proposals and that was narrowed to two firms. The other was the Chazen Companies.

O’Brien said both companies could do a good job, but the feeling of the group was that Weston & Sampson would bring a preferred approach.

“We’d like to open it up to an outside firm to bring different blood into there. We thought they were well prepared,” he said.

The dewatering plant property has been on the market for a few years and had few viable prospects.

The Texas-based company WL Plastics intended to build a plant there but backed out when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

O’Brien said Weston & Sampson has subcontractors and experts in place to handle different aspects of the project. The firm would start work within the next three weeks, with the goal of finishing by September.