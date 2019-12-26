Fireworks to kick off First Night in Saratoga after originally forgoing display
Fireworks to kick off First Night in Saratoga after originally forgoing display

First Night Saratoga 2020
Courtesy photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The traditions of First Night in Saratoga Springs include fireworks over Congress Park at the strike of midnight to ring in the new year.

This year's schedule initially left the fireworks off in favor of a digital display in the Saratoga Springs City Center leading up to midnight.

After reconsidering the fireworks will instead kick off First Night Saratoga at a much earlier "family-friendly" hour at 5:45 p.m.

After the fireworks, First Night button purchasers will be able to enjoy more than 60 different performers at 30 different venues throughout downtown Saratoga Springs for music, theater and interactivity. This year's theme is "A New Dimension."

Buttons are still available at https://www.saratoga-arts.org/first-night/ for $20 and children 12 and younger are free.

