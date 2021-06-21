Fireworks returning to Empire State Plaza after last year's absence due to COVID

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the July 4 fireworks at the Empire State Plaza in Albany — absent last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will be back this year.

There will be a pop-up vaccination site at the plaza from 5:30 to 8 p.m. before the start of the festivities at 6 p.m., which will feature food, beverages and live music. Fireworks by Santore's World Famous Fireworks, of Schaghticoke, will kick off at about 9:15 p.m. The event is sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again,” Cuomo said in a news release. “I encourage all New Yorkers to gather with their loved ones this Independence Day for these spectacular shows that celebrate our freedom as a nation, as well as the perseverance we have shown as a state throughout this pandemic.”

Vaccine clinics

Warren County is holding a vaccination clinic for staff and students at Prospect Center in Queensbury this week. The county is planning additional clinics in communities in the area. Details will be announced. Four clinics were held at businesses last week. For more information about hosting clinics or other vaccination options, call 518-761-6580 and ask for Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.