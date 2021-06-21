Fireworks returning to Empire State Plaza after last year's absence due to COVID

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the July 4 fireworks at the Empire State Plaza in Albany — absent last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will be back this year.
There will be a pop-up vaccination site at the plaza from 5:30 to 8 p.m. before the start of the festivities at 6 p.m., which will feature food, beverages and live music. Fireworks by Santore's World Famous Fireworks, of Schaghticoke, will kick off at about 9:15 p.m. The event is sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32.
“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again,” Cuomo said in a news release. “I encourage all New Yorkers to gather with their loved ones this Independence Day for these spectacular shows that celebrate our freedom as a nation, as well as the perseverance we have shown as a state throughout this pandemic.”
Vaccine clinics
Warren County is holding a vaccination clinic for staff and students at Prospect Center in Queensbury this week. The county is planning additional clinics in communities in the area. Details will be announced. Four clinics were held at businesses last week. For more information about hosting clinics or other vaccination options, call 518-761-6580 and ask for Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
The state-run vaccination clinic continues to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. To make an appointment, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Washington County has two vaccine clinics scheduled this week. On Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a clinic at the Historic Salem Courthouse Community Center at 58 East Broadway in Salem. Another clinic is set for Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Putnam Fire Department.
The Johnson & Johnson shot is being administered at both sites. For more information and appointments, contact at 518-746-2400.
Breakthrough cases
As of Monday, Warren County had 18 of 38,874 fully vaccinated residents test positive for COVID-19. Sixteen of those people had mild illness. One person was moderately ill and the other person critically ill.
Washington County reported that 20 of the 29,694 fully vaccinated residents came down with COVID-19. Two had been hospitalized.
Today’s cases
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 3,516 coronavirus cases among county residents since the pandemic began. There were no additional recoveries. The figure remains at 3,463 residents.
- Washington County reported no new cases over the weekend. Another three residents recovered for a total of 2,774. There are currently three people ill and one person is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 17 new cases since its last report on Thursday, for a total of 15,393 confirmed cases. Nineteen more people recovered for a total of 15,198 recoveries. There are 27 active cases. Three people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases from Friday through Monday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient in-house.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two coronavirus patients. One is in the intensive care unit.
- The Capital Region reported nine new cases, a positive test rate of 0.4%. The seven-day average also was 0.4%
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1% and a weekly average of 0.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1% and a weekly average of 0.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.5% and a weekly average of 0.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0%.
- Statewide, 251 people tested positive for the virus — a 0.43% positivity rate. The seven-day average is 0.37% — a record low for 24 consecutive days. A total of 485 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10 people died.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.