HUDSON FALLS — A decision by someone to light off fireworks while police were involved in a standoff with an armed man at a Union Street home over the weekend was blamed for making some residents believe gun shots were being fired.
The standoff that paralyzed a Hudson Falls neighborhood for nearly 8 hours over the holiday weekend started with a man’s threats to hurt himself with a rifle around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis said the man, whose name was not released because he will not face criminal charges, was upset about personal issues. He did not threaten anyone other than himself, he said.
Police said the man had a rifle that he pointed at himself, an incident that was witnessed by a family member who called police.
Hudson Falls officers responded, but the man refused to come out of the home. Washington County sheriff’s officers and State Police came to the home to assist, and officers closed the street and adjoining streets as negotiators established contact and tried to convince the man to come out of the home.
Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling said officers decided that it was not appropriate to forcibly enter the home to get the man out under the circumstances, as no shots had been fired nor had anyone been threatened.
But at some point late Sunday or early Monday, as police worked to establish contact with the man, someone nearby set off fireworks.
And the fireworks noise led to a belief that shots had been fired, or that police had entered the man’s home with “flash bang” devices to stun the man inside. They are sometimes used when special tactics officers enter a building, but were not used early Monday when the standoff ended.
Kibling, though, said neither occurred.
“A lot of people heard that (fireworks) and thought it was related,” Kibling said.
It was unclear whether the people who touched off fireworks was aware of the nearby police activity, though it would have been tough to miss with dozens of officers in the area.
The man eventually came out of the home on his own around 3:30 a.m. Monday, as a State Police special operations team staged in the area. He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit.
