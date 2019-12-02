{{featured_button_text}}

Two late-night fires Sunday sent numerous volunteer firefighters out into the snowstorm as a garage burned in Hartford and a shed burned in Granville.

Several vehicles were claimed in a blaze on Gilchrist Hill in Hartford that was reported around 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Shortly before that fire was called in, firefighters in Granville were sent to a shed fire on Hulett Road. The shed was home to livestock, but it was unclear whether any animals were injured.

Firefighters from Granville, North Granville, Hartford, Fort Ann, Argyle, Kingsbury, Hudson Falls and Hebron were sent to the scene.

More details will be posted later Monday.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

