Firefighters vent Nemer Ford Collision Repair Center after furnace fire; No vehicles damaged

QUEENSBURY — Firefighters responded to the Nemer Ford Collision Repair Center on Quaker Road late Wednesday morning for a reported fire.

General Manager Rick Blake said the fire started in the furnace of the paint booth and it was contained to that corner of the building.

There were no injuries and no damage to any vehicles, Blake said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four fire departments — Bay Ridge, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls and North Queensbury — were on the scene and were using fans to remove smoke from the building.

The call came in about 11:20 a.m., and a total of about 20 firefighters were at the site, according to a Post-Star reporter on the scene.

A tower truck was extended above the building as of 11:40 a.m.

Check back with poststar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0