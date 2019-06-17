GLENS FALLS — The trophy awarded to the winner of the "Glens Falls Badges vs. Boots" basketball game is staying with the Glens Falls Fire Department.
The firefighters rolled to an easier, 37-21 victory Friday in a rematch of last year's inaugural fundraising game, which was decided on a last-second shot.
"It was a fun game," Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said.
The Fire Department was led by Firefighter P.J. Callahan's 22 points, most of them coming down low, while Glens Falls Police Officer Will Dawson led the Police Department.
The event raised just over $2,035 for Glens Falls Nation Fund and Salvation Army, a slight increase over the total from last year's inaugural game.
Organizer and Glens Falls Firefighter Ric Stafford said he hopes to make the third annual matchup bigger and better next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.