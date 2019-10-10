South Glens Falls volunteer firefighter Matt LaPointe shows Harrison Avenue Elementary kindergartners what crews look like in their full gear Thursday morning. The demonstration is part of National Fire Prevention Week and LaPointe and others will speak to thousands of students over the course of the week.
LaPointe said proper planning can get people out of dangerous situations faster and allow crews to focus on putting the fire out. He said modern materials can also cause houses to catch and burn faster.
“That’s been the biggest push recently is getting out of the house efficiently, because nowadays with the amount of synthetic products our things are made out of house fires are getting to the point where it’s taking less than three minutes for a house to engulf,” LaPointe said.
“We start in dress clothes and then get into full gear,” LaPointe said. “We show them what it takes to get the gear on, if we come into your house what we look like, what we sound like, what the air pack sounds like and get them comfortable with it.”
LaPointe said everyone can take steps to make sure their homes are safer, such as setting reminders to ensure smoke detectors are working properly.
“I tell them, ‘We’re all using Google Calendars now, set something once a month to check the smoke alarm,’” LaPointe said. “It’s fairly simple to start taking some responsibility for their own safety.”
National Fire Prevention Week
