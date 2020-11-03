Firefighters responding to reported structure fire in Whitehall Studio Apartments

WHITEHALL — Firefighters are responding to the scene of a fire at the Whitehall Studio Apartments this morning.

Fire was reported at the building at 9863 State Route 4 around 8:30 a.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The property was formerly known as The Budget Inn and has had the reputation for housing parolees, sex offenders and the homeless. It was the scene of a meth bust in August.

David Brown, of Schenectady, purchased the property in January for $410,000, according to property records. He has been making renovations to the building including installing new windows and air conditioning units.

Check back for updates.

