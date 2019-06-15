KINGSBURY — Multiple fire departments from around the region responded to a working structure fire on Vaughn Road near Mead's Lumber on Saturday evening.
The two-story residence was
Initial scanner reports indicated the two-story residence has been evacuated. The fire was called out at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fire has been knocked down as of 8:10 p.m. and investigators have been called to the scene.
A Post-Star reporter is enroute to the scene and we will have more as this story develops.
