KINGSBURY — Multiple fire departments from around the region responded to a working structure fire on Vaughn Road near Mead's Lumber on Saturday evening.

The two-story residence was 

Initial scanner reports indicated the two-story residence has been evacuated. The fire was called out at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire has been knocked down as of 8:10 p.m. and investigators have been called to the scene.

A Post-Star reporter is enroute to the scene and we will have more as this story develops.

