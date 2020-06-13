You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters respond to Johnsburg fire
Firefighters respond to Johnsburg fire

JOHNSBURG — Firefighters were on the scene Saturday night of a house fire in Johnsburg.

Fire broke out at 2374 Garnett Lake Road North, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The Johnsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of the one-story cottage and garage.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

