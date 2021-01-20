Firefighters respond to Hudson Falls house fire

HUDSON FALLS — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a house on Main Street on Wednesday morning.
Fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m. at 1 Main St., which is located across from the Dog Shack, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.
The house has been evacuated and the flames knocked down.
The Hudson Falls, Bay Ridge and South Glens Falls fire departments were on the scene.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
