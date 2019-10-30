{{featured_button_text}}
Moreau house fire

This home caught fire Wednesday morning at 5 Maplewood Parkway in Moreau. 

MOREAU — Emergency responders are at the scene of a house fire this morning at 5 Maplewood Parkway.

The blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. in a attached garage. Residents evacuated the structure, and there were no injuries, State Police told a Post-Star reporter on the scene.

Pets also made it out of the building.

The fire was brought under control and firefighters are putting out hot spots.

The single-family home is owned by Susan Bates, property records show.

