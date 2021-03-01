Firefighters respond to Hebron structure fire

HEBRON — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Monday evening at a house in Hebron.

A fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at a residence at 4176 County Route 30.

The Hebron, Salem, Argyle, Hartford and Kingsbury departments were at the scene.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the three-story wooden structure. Firefighters mounted an aggressive exterior attack using hand lines.

The structure was heavily damaged.

There were no reports of injuries or word on a cause.

Check back for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0