Firefighters respond to Hebron structure fire

HEBRON — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Monday evening at a house in Hebron.
A fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at a residence at 4176 County Route 30.
The Hebron, Salem, Argyle, Hartford and Kingsbury departments were at the scene.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the three-story wooden structure. Firefighters mounted an aggressive exterior attack using hand lines.
The structure was heavily damaged.
There were no reports of injuries or word on a cause.
Check back for updates.
