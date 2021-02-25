Firefighters respond to Granville structure fire

GRANVILLE — Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Butler Road on Thursday night, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Middle Granville Fire Department was the lead department on the scene.

The fire was knocked down at around 9:30 p.m., according to police radio transmissions.

There was no immediate word if there were any injuries.

Check back for at poststar.com for more updates.

