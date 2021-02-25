 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to Granville structure fire
GRANVILLE — Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Butler Road on Thursday night, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Middle Granville Fire Department was the lead department on the scene.

The fire was knocked down at around 9:30 p.m., according to police radio transmissions.

There was no immediate word if there were any injuries.

Check back for at poststar.com for more updates.

