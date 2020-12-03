 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to Granville house fire
Firefighters respond to Granville house fire

GRANVILLE — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a house on De Kalb Road on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at about 6:20 p.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Middle Granville and other area departments responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about a half hour. 

There were no injuries reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

