Firefighters respond to Glens Falls fire

Post-Star staff report
GLENS FALLS — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in Glens Falls late Saturday night.
The Glens Falls Fire Department was on the scene for a fire at 15 4th St., between Garrow Place and South Street. The fire was first reported at about 10:15 p.m. Queensbury Central was later called for mutual aid.
The fire appeared to have gone into the attic, according to a Post-Star reporter on the scene.
