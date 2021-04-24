 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to Glens Falls fire
Firefighters respond to Glens Falls fire

Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 4th street in Glens Falls on Saturday night.

 Greg Brownell,

GLENS FALLS — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in Glens Falls late Saturday night.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was on the scene for a fire at 15 4th St., between Garrow Place and South Street. The fire was first reported at about 10:15 p.m. Queensbury Central was later called for mutual aid.

The fire appeared to have gone into the attic, according to a Post-Star reporter on the scene.

