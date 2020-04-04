Firefighters respond to Gansevoort landfill fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GANSEVOORT - Fire crews responded to a fire at the landfill off Peters Road in Gansevoort on Saturday.

Firefighters noticed a column of black smoke coming from Waste Management’s Green Ridge Refuse Facility at about 3:20 p.m. and responded to the scene, according Keith Burch, second assistant chief for the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department.

Workers had been there in the morning but were given the afternoon off, Burch said. There have been lighter loads at the facility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pile of garbage had caught fire. It is unknown whether there was flammable material or spontaneous combustion, according to Burch.

“The cause is under investigation,” he said.

The fire did not spread to any structures and there were no injuries, according to Burch. Crews were at the scene putting out hot spots for about two hours.

Gansevoort was assisted by the Wilton, South Glens Falls and Schuylerville fire departments. Maple Avenue Fire Department provided water and refreshments for firefighters.

