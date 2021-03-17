 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to fire at AFSCO Fence Supply Co. in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY — Firefighters responded to a fire at AFSCO Fence Supply Co. in Queensbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Several area departments were dispatched at about 5:15 p.m. to the scene of the facility at 34 Big Boom Road including West Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury Central, South Queensbury and Bay Ridge, according to the Warren/Washington Fire Wire Facebook page. Corinth provided station coverage.

The fire appeared to be knocked down quickly, according to a report from the scene.

Check back for updates.

