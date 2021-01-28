 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY — Firefighters responded to a report of a barn fire on Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 4 p.m. at a residence on Ellsworth Lane off Bay Road, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Among the responding fire departments were Bay Ridge and West Fort Ann. The Kingsbury and Fort Ann departments provided station coverage.

The fire was extinguished as of 6 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

