Firefighters respond to barn fire in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Firefighters responded to a report of a barn fire on Thursday.
The fire broke out at around 4 p.m. at a residence on Ellsworth Lane off Bay Road, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.
Among the responding fire departments were Bay Ridge and West Fort Ann. The Kingsbury and Fort Ann departments provided station coverage.
The fire was extinguished as of 6 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.