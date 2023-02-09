BALLSTON SPA — Firefighters are well known for their willingness to put themselves directly in harm's way in order to help others, but through those heroic acts, they face a myriad of dangers both seen and unseen.

Recent reports from the International Association of Firefighters have shown that occupational cancer is now the number one leading cause of death among firefighters. And just as the personal protective equipment they use to stay safe as they throw themselves into dangerous situations has evolved over the years, so, too, should the practices and procedures they institute to stay safe.

To help address the issue of occupational cancer, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is engaging with local fire stations across the state to bring awareness as well as solutions.

"The first part of the education is teaching people that we are at a higher risk. The second part of the education is, how can we reduce that risk," explained Tim Graves, fire protection specialist with the New York state office.

Graves stopped in at the Paul E. Lent Public Safety Facility in Ballston Spa to educate and demonstrate to Saratoga County firefighters how some simple decontamination steps can drastically reduce their chances of being diagnosed with occupational cancer.

By nature of their jobs, firefighters come into contact with toxic soot and harmful carcinogens at a much higher rate than the public. Plastics, electronics and chemicals used to protect items during a fire all give off harmful gases that accumulate in the air around them and collect on their protective gear.

"For the longest time, dirty gear, soot on the face was a sign of heroism, you know, that you had done some work," Graves said. "That can't be true anymore."

That hazardous material can not only be breathed into the lungs but absorbed into the body through the skin.

One study, conducted by Dr. Alberto Caban-Martinez of the University of Miami, used theft detection powder, visible through black light, to show just how far toxic soot can travel with a firefighter from a scene.

"Can we feasibly show how soot (represented by the powder) is transferred from the firefighter's response back to their truck and back to the fire station," Martinez said in a video production showed during the training.

The experiment illustrated that even particles of toxic substances can travel back with a firefighter not only to their station, but to their homes and family.

"Unfortunately, for many, many years we weren't aware of those risks. We didn't pay enough attention to those getting sick around us," Graves said.

According to Graves, simply scrubbing a firefighter down with a soft bristle brush and some dish soap and water before leaving the scene of a fire can remove up to 85% of toxins and carcinogens.

"That is that much contamination, carcinogens, soot ... that we're leaving right there on the fire ground and not bringing back in the apparatus with us," he said.

Each station that was represented at the training was given a starter decontamination kit containing dish soap, a spray bottle, length of hose, soft scrub brush and individual wipes for cleaning any skin that may have come into contact with a harmful toxin.

Graves compared the new initiative to a similar culture change from the 1980s when the HIV crisis was first introduced.

"We don't have blood on our uniforms any more, do we?" he said. "We get a drop of blood on our arm, we're washing it off, we're doing an exposure report ... but yet we still have firefighters wearing sooty gear."

Graves said just like any new information, the simple decontamination methods discussed at Wednesday's training needs to be incorporated into the practices of all firefighters, for their protection and the protection of the people closest to them.

"Changing the culture of any industry is difficult," he said. "And it takes time, and it takes buy-in from everyone."