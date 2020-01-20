Firefighters put out Johnsburg garage fire
Flames extend from an unoccupied garage on South Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg on Monday morning. The Warren County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 11:10 a.m. Monday of the fire.

JOHNSBURG — Firefighters from multiple Warren County departments extinguished a garage fire Monday on South Johnsburg Road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11:10 of a fire at an unoccupied structure at 1648 South Johnsburg Road.

The garage is not attached to the house.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 3:30 p.m, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There was no report of injuries. The cause is under investigation.

The property is owned by Ryan and Hannah Galusha, according to tax records.

