HUDSON FALLS -- Firefighters from four departments responded to a fire at a home on Elizabeth Street late Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the fire at 27 Elizabeth, which was called in around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from causing extensive damage.

Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Fort Edward and Argyle firefighters responded, along with Washington County fire investigators.

More details will be posted when they become available.

