HUDSON FALLS — Firefighters from six departments responded to a fire at a home on Elizabeth Street on Saturday night.
No injuries were reported in the fire at 27 Elizabeth St., which was called in around 10:05 p.m.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from causing extensive damage.
The Hudson Falls Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the fire began in the home's kitchen, and residents were home and evacuated safely.
A GoFundMe page has been organized for the family — Anthony Duswalt, Elizabeth Doherty and their five kids and two dogs, according to the website. They are staying with family and friends. They do not know the extent of the damage to the apartment, but they will need to replace belongings and Christmas gifts. They also seek help with expenses and bills while dealing with this situation, according to the page.
Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, South Queensbury and Argyle firefighters responded, along with Washington County fire investigators.
