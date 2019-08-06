{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Firefighters from around Washington County were battling a large brush fire in fields off Route 40 on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started in a field off the highway between Coach and Shine Hill roads around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters from Hartford, Argyle, North Granville and Fort Ann were called to the scene as of 2:15 p.m., along with state forest rangers.

Washington County fire officials estimated as many as 10 acres had been burned, but no structures had been damaged or injuries reported.

Dry conditions have played a part in a number of brush and wildfires around the region in recent days.

