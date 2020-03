WEST FORT ANN — Firefighters were called to a working structure fire on Route 149 late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire reported at 10418 Route 149 at about 4:45 p.m.

According to scanner reports, the fire was reported knocked down at about 5:15 p.m.

The fire response has forced the closure of all lanes of Route 149 between Tripoli Road and Old Route 149 as of 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Check back to poststar.com for more details.

