Firefighters on scene of fire in South Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a structure fire in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to 156 Main Street sometime after 7 p.m. The South Glens Falls Fire Company was assisted by several other fire departments, including Bay-Ridge, West Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls.

Main Street was closed between New Street and Harrison Avenue. Smoke could be seen from several blocks away. No other details were available as of Sunday night.

