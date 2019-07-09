BOLTON — Multiple fire departments have been sent to battle a fire in a cabin near Trout Lake.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in a cabin at Twin Pines Resort on Trout Lake Road. The cabin was reported to be evacuated.
Police on the scene reported a fully involved fire in a cabin at the rear of the property, with heavy smoke in the area.
Firefighters from Bolton, Lake George, Warrensburg, Chestertown, Horicon and North Queensbury were summoned.
More details will be posted when they become available.
