WHITEHALL — Firefighters are on scene of a garage fire that is endangering a residence at 98 S. Williams St.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 5:50 p.m. Friday, according to scanner calls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The fire was knocked down shortly after 6 p.m. requiring extensive overhaul according to a person on scene.
Check back to poststar.com as this story develops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.