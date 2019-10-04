{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Firefighters are on scene of a garage fire that is endangering a residence at 98 S. Williams St.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 5:50 p.m. Friday, according to scanner calls.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 6 p.m. requiring extensive overhaul according to a person on scene.

Check back to poststar.com as this story develops.

