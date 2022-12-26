Firefighters extinguish three fires over holiday weekend

Owners of three local homes in Fort Ann, Queensbury and Hudson Falls were picking up the pieces after fires on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Monday.

On Saturday night, the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency assistance to a family of six after a fire in their home on Route 196 in the town of Fort Ann.

According to a Saturday news release, the Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to one adult and five children, ages 3, 6, 8, 13 and 15. No additional information on the fire was available from fire officials on Monday.

On Christmas Day at 1:30 p.m., a call came into the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company for reports of a garage on fire on Birdsall Road on the south side of Glen Lake in Queensbury.

Charlie Lombardo, fire company president, said the fire was contained to the two-car garage with “a guest living area above.”

Lombardo said no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

In Hudson Falls on Monday, fire gutted a two-family home at 29 Delaware Ave. No one was injured, according Post-Star news partner WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13.

The fire was reported at 10:38 a.m., and Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, Kingsbury and Queensbury firefighters responded, with Hartford and Argyle departments standing by in the Hudson Falls station. A number of other agencies also assisted.