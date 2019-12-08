{{featured_button_text}}
Corinth fire

Firefighters tend to a fire Sunday afternoon at a house at 33 Locust Ridge Drive, Corinth.

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

CORINTH — Firefighters from multiple area departments battled a fire Sunday afternoon at a two-story house in Corinth.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at 33 Locust Ridge Drive.

Corinth Fire Chief Andy Kelley said firefighters received a report of a furnace explosion in a basement.

Everyone got out of the house safely, but a 17-year-old boy was being treated for smoke inhalation. Kelley believes some pets may have been left behind.

Firefighters grappled with extremely cold temperatures but did not appear to have any difficulty obtaining water. 

They used an interior attack to fight the blaze and remained at the scene later Sunday to check for any hot spots. 

The property is owned by Kenneth and Marni Freemire, according to Saratoga County property records.

The family is staying with neighbors, according to Kelley.

A Go Fund Me Page has been organized for the victims. The website said a family of four lived at the house with their three dogs and two cats. The residents lost everything and their cats were killed in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation. Saratoga County Fire Services investigators were on the scene.

Corinth was assisted by the Greenfield, Luzerne-Hadley fire departments and town of Corinth EMS.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Load comments