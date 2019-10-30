MOREAU — No one was hurt after a fire broke out Wednesday morning in a garage attached to a house at 5 Maplewood Parkway.
The blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. in the garage. Residents evacuated the home and there were no injuries, State Police said.
Pets also made it out of the building.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The fire was brought under control quickly and firefighters remained at the scene putting out hot spots.
The single-family home is owned by Susan Bates, property records show.
No further information was available Wednesday as to a cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Fireman driving like raging idiots down rt9 , that puts other lives at risk.
If your house caught on fire, I’m sure you would want fireFIGHTERS (get with the times) to drive like “raging idiots”. SMH.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.