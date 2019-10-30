{{featured_button_text}}
Moreau garage fire

This garage, attached to a house, caught fire Wednesday morning at 5 Maplewood Parkway in Moreau. 

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

MOREAU — No one was hurt after a fire broke out Wednesday morning in a garage attached to a house at 5 Maplewood Parkway.

The blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. in the garage. Residents evacuated the home and there were no injuries, State Police said.

Pets also made it out of the building.

The fire was brought under control quickly and firefighters remained at the scene putting out hot spots.

The single-family home is owned by Susan Bates, property records show.

No further information was available Wednesday as to a cause. 

