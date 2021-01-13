 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant cottage in Fort Ann
0 comments

Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant cottage in Fort Ann

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — Firefighters responded to a  structure fire at a vacant residence in Fort Ann early Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out at a vacant seasonal cottage at 5619 Pavilion Way just after 2 a.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fort Ann, West Fort Ann and the Bay Ridge fire departments were among those responding to the scene.

The fire has been extinguished.

There were no reports of injuries and no word on a cause.

Check back for updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News