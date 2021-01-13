Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant cottage in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a vacant residence in Fort Ann early Wednesday morning.
Fire broke out at a vacant seasonal cottage at 5619 Pavilion Way just after 2 a.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The Fort Ann, West Fort Ann and the Bay Ridge fire departments were among those responding to the scene.
The fire has been extinguished.
There were no reports of injuries and no word on a cause.
Check back for updates.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
