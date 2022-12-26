Firefighters douse two fires over holiday weekend

The holidays are a time of celebration and joy, but two local residences were picking up the pieces after Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires.

On Saturday night, the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency assistance to a family of six after a fire in their home on Route 196 in the town of Fort Ann.

According to a Saturday news release, the Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to one adult and five children, ages 3, 6, 8, 13 and 15. No additional information on the fire was available from fire officials on Monday.

On Christmas Day at 1:30 p.m., a call came into the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company for reports of a garage on fire on Birdsall Road on the south side of Glen Lake in Queensbury.

Charlie Lombardo, fire company president, said the fire was contained to the two-car garage with "a guest living area above."

Lombardo said no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

The weekend fires follow a large mutual aid fire of a week earlier that destroyed the home of former Queensbury Supervisor Fred Champagne at 1 Juniper Drive in Queensbury. That fire was deemed accidental.

Champagne served on the Warren County Board of Supervisors for 18 years, beginning as the Queensbury town supervisor in 1993 and serving for two terms before going on to serve as a supervisor at large until he retired from politics in 2011.