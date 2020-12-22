Firefighters called to house fire in Hebron

HEBRON — Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire at 59 Thunder Way on Tuesday morning.
The fire was called out about 9:15 a.m. to a single-family ranch house.
Several local departments were called to the scene, including Argyle, Cossayuna and Hebron.
A four-wheel-drive vehicle was also being called to the scene, according to initial scanner reports.
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child, have reportedly suffered smoke inhalation, according to radio transmissions. Granville Rescue Squad has responded to the scene for the child and a helicopter is being requested for the adult.
Check poststar.com for updates.
