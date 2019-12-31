Firefighters called to blaze in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG -- Numerous fire departments were called Tuesday morning to battle a fire on Schroon River Road.
The blaze was reported at 3:27 a.m. at 744 Schroon River Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Initial reports were that the fire began in a garage, and spread to a home. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
The fire was the second on Schroon River Road in Warrensburg in three days. A kitchen fire Saturday night damaged a home and burned an occupant.
More details will be posted when they become available.